Hastings, Nebraska resident Robert Nye Foglesong, 57, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 13, at the Eagles Club in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Robert was born October 19, 1963, in North Platte, NE to Beryl & Cora Linn (Wilton) Foglesong. He graduated from North Platte High School and attended Creighton Nursing School. Robert served in the Army National Guards. He married Ashley Schriner on May 17, 2008. Robert worked at Mosaic and Wal-Mart before becoming disabled and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Hastings.
Robert was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Foglesong; mother, Cora Linn Foglesong; brothers, Bill (Elizabeth) Foglesong, Mark (Shana) Foglesong; sister, Lorena (Steve) Peck; mother-in-law, Christy (Terry) Just; father-in-law, Jay Schriner; brothers-in-law, Jordan Just and Zach Just; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many rescue dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.