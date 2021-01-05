Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Roberta A. Karcher, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Roberta was born October 11, 1932, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Charles and Martha (Hadley) Hill. She attended Columbia High School in Richland, WA, and continued her education at San Diego State University receiving her Bachelors of Science in Microbiology in 1970. Roberta worked as a medical technologist for many years.
She married Andrew Woodington on March 11, 1955, and to this union, they had four children. She later married Robert Karcher on May 19, 1978. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a talented tole painter and she loved going on cruises and traveling. She also enjoyed her many visits back to Nebraska to visit family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Francis Hill and Martha Catherine (Hadley) Hill; husband, Andrew Woodington; husband, Robert Karcher; and her brother, Wesley A. Hill.
Survivors include her children, Michele (Robert) Langham of Whispering Pines, NC, Merritt Woodington of Dana Point, CA, Gregg (Laura) Woodington of San Diego, CA, and Gretta Woodington of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Jamie, Evan, Jonathan, Bret, Alex, Justin, and Jena; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
