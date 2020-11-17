Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Roberta Jane (Boomer) Ekstein, 74, passed away November 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Ekstein; parents, Robert and Anna (Strobl) Boomer; children, Patricia, Greg and John Ekstein; and brother, Sam Boomer.
Survivors include daughters, Glenda (John) Wood and Mundi Ekstein; grandchildren, Max Wood, Rachel Anderson, Grace Wood, Alyssa Zimmerman, Delaney and Jared Tonsfeldt and Gregory and Harley Ekstein; great-grandsons, Dexter Wood, Case Peterson and Boyd Zimmerman; brothers, Gordon (Gloria) Boomer and Roger Boomer.
Memorial Service following CDC guidelines will be held Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m. at the KROC Center at 2825 Y Street in Omaha. Inurnment will be at Blue Hill Cemetery in Ayr. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel is caring for the family.
