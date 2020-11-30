Roberta Jean Kent was born to Nyle and Normajean (Dedrick) Sealey in Sterling, Colorado on August 8, 1941. She departed the life Wednesday, November 15, 2020 at Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Nebraska at the age of 79 years.
She was united in marriage to Gary Kent on November 26, 1956 in Hastings. This union was blessed with the birth of four sons.
Roberta worked for many years at Kansas-Nebraska Energy, starting first in Harvard and later transferring to Hebron where she worked until the office there was closed. At that time she went to work for Thayer County Health Services until her retirement in 2010. Shortly thereafter she made her home at Good Samaritan Village in Hastings until her death.
She is survived by sons, Kurtis (Jeannette) of Hebron and Brad Kent of Hubbell; daughter-in-law, Laura Kent of Hastings; grandchildren, Levi Kent of Blue Hill, Cleve Doyle of Norman, OK, Kassie Kent of Fremont, Kelly Kent of Hastings, Trenton Kent of Branson, MO, Tucker Kent of Omaha; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Wiley of Henderson, TN and Cindy Kucera of Kearney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary; sons Virgil and Gary Lee Kent; and siblings Ron, Dennis, Sherry, Greg and Kevin.
She will be remembered for her fun-loving approach to life and will be mourned by all, but especially by her many nieces, nephews, to whom she was always known as “Aunt Bobbie”.
It was Roberta’s wish to be cremated and services will be at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.