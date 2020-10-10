Roberta “Bobbie” Kathleen (Kerr) Kottwitz of Hastings, Nebraska, was born November 13, 1932, to parents Robert and Kathryn (Schmer) Kerr and passed away October 2, 2020 in the care of her family and the Kansas City North Hospital and Hospice staff.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; and her husband, Vern. Also preceding her in death were her brother, LaVern Kerr and his wife Willa Mae (Pertersen); her sister, Marilyn Francis Stickels and her husband Kenneth; her niece, Karen (Kerr) Eddy; her in-laws; and all of the aunts and uncles.
She was born and spent her life in Hastings, Nebraska, being baptized at two weeks old at her Uncle Henry and Aunt Margaret Schmer’s home. She later received her confirmation at the Zion Lutheran Church in 1953, proceeded over by Reverend David Kreitzer. Bobbie was a longtime and active member of the First Congressional United Church of Christ in Hastings under the leadership of Pastor Jessica Palys.
Bobbie was married to the love of her life on November 19, 1950, Vern C. Kottwitz and is survived by her two sons, Bruce Kottwitz (Tracy Regehr) of Kansas City, Missouri and Michael Kottwitz (Tammy) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; her granddaughters, Heather Hunt (Kevin) and their children, Ellie, Lokken and Rowyn, of Minden, Nicole Kottwitz (John Gates) of Hastings; step-granddaughters, Mandy (Ben) Miller of Grand Island, Shannon James of Hastings, Magen Boersen (Craig) of St. Paul; and step-great-grandchildren, Abbey, Alex, Breanna and Brooke Miller. Other survivors include her nephew, Robert Stickels (Marilyn) and their family.
Bobbie attended the Lincoln School (Kindergarten to 4th grade), District #2 Country School (5th through 8th grades), and Hastings Junior & Senior High School from which she graduated on June 2, 1950.
She held several jobs in the Hastings area over her life and these included the Woolworth’s Store (1950); Food Centers Warehouse Office (1951-1952); Crone Optical Office (1953-1955); Hastings State Hospital as Assistant Housemother for Nurses (1957-1960); and Hastings Regional Center starting in 1964 and from which she retired as the Recreation Secretary in 1991.
Bobbie had many passions and particularly enjoyed volunteering. She loved gardening, playing cards, crossword puzzles, her dog, Gracie, and spending as much time as she could with all of her family and friends. Mostly, she loved her husband, Vern and all of her family. And not to forget, she was a championship bowler; she was a member of the Hastings & Nebraska Women’s Bowling Associations (State Director for 10 years), National WBA 600 Club, 1989 Nebraska State Senior Tournament Champion and participated in the National Senior Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
Bobbie was a member of the FOE Eagles Auxiliary 592 (Golden Eagle), holding several offices; a member of Good Samaritan Village (GSV) Auxiliary (President); GSV Lane Representative; Community Center Advisory Board; and RSVP Board (President, Secretary, and Director). Volunteer activities included Meals on Wheels, Hastings Food Pantry, GSV-TV Bingo, Perkins Mail Delivery and wherever else she was needed.
Graveside services will be held on October 13, at 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm Ave., Hastings. Reception following at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2810 W. Seventh Street, Hastings, NE. Please remember to bring a mask.
Memorial contributions are welcome and can be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
