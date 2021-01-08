Franklin, Nebrasaka resident Roberta Yelken, 89, passed away January 6, 2021. Services are scheduled for Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin with visitation set for Saturday, January 9 from 2 - 7 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is caring for the family.
