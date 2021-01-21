Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rochelle Ann Rhoades, 80, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Prairie Winds in Doniphan.
Private services with burial at Parkview Cemetery will be held. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover in memory of Rochelle. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rochelle was born on December 7, 1940, at Bertrand, Nebraska, to Floyd & Mildred (Roepke) Myers. The family moved to Holdrege and she graduated from Holdrege High School. On September 22, 1957, she married Ira M. Rhoades. Ira preceded her in death on January 27, 2004.
Rochelle and Ira moved to Hastings in 1966 and later owned and operated Rhoades Men’s Wear.
She was an avid quilter and former member of the Hastings Quilters Guild. She enjoyed her garden and loved spending time with her family.
Rochelle Ann Rhoades was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mildred; husband, Ira M. Rhoades; and brother, Roger Myers.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Dan & Deb Rhoades of Marion, IA, Shelley & Anthony Catanach Jr. of Bradenton, FL and Lisa & Ron Bush of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Haley & Nathan Hamel of Lincoln, Mallory & Drew Kohmetscher of Lawrence, Taylor & Amanda Bush of Hastings, Kari Rhoades of Marion, IA, Megan & Cody Young of Marion, IA, Tom & Janine Catanach of West Chester, PA and Angela & Tim Mitchell of West Chester, PA; great-grandchildren, Cooper Kindig, Noah Mertens, Jace Kohmetscher, Chase Young, Isabel Catanach and Thomas Catanach.
