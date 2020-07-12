Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rodney D.”Rod” Hansen, 79, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Harvard Rest Home in Harvard, Nebraska.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
