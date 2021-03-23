Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Rodney Robert “Rod” Epp, 90, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Chadron.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 17. Inurnment with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium in Hastings. Time to be determined later. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Rod was born June 23, 1930, in Gage County, NE to Herman “HJ” & Opal Ruth (Jackson) Epp. He graduated from Beatrice High School, earned a BS in Education from Chadron State College, and his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Oregon. He also attended UC Berkley and Harvard. Rod served in the U.S. Air Force from July 15, 1951 to June 7, 1955. He married LaVerna Larson on May 26, 1957.
Rod was a biology teacher at Hastings High School for many years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church, National Education Association, and Hastings Education Association. Rod was very active in his church and was an avid Cornhusker fan.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Kreycik.
Survivors include his wife, LaVerna Epp of Grand Island; children and spouses, Tamie (Jamie) Tvrdik of Dixon, CA, Anna (Jeff) Fraser of New Bern, NC, Jana (Don) Watt of Chadron; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Willis) Brown of Mesa, AZ, Linda Epp of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law, Hale Kreycik of Douglas, WY; numerous cousins and friends.
