Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Rogene A. Ockinga, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday with the family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
