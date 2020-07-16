Rural Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Rogene A. Ockinga, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and husband at her side.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be for family only. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday with the family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or an organization of choice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rogene Ann (Goldenstein) Ockinga was born on April 24, 1939, to George and Martha (Stamer) Goldenstein. She was born in the rural Glenvil area. Rogene was baptized on May 26, 1939, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil by Pastor Biedenweg. Mark 16:16 “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved.” Rogene was confirmed April 6, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran by Pastor Martin Schroeder.
Rogene attended several different rural grade schools in the county. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1956. Growing up, Rogene enjoyed 4-H clubs and camp. She enjoyed being outdoors working with her friends and babysitting in her teenage years. Rogene married Kenneth Ockinga on April 29, 1956. They always made their home on the farm in the Glenvil area. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil, and an active member of WELCA.
To Kenneth and Rogene seven children were born, Rhonda, Brenda, Bruce, Douglas, Kenneth G, Jared and Julie. Their family includes 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Rogene was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ardyce Ernst and brother-in-law Keith, brothers, Orlo Goldenstein and Alan Goldenstein; and sister-in-law, Barbara.
Rogene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth; her seven children, Rhonda Schroeder, Brenda (Randy) Mink, Bruce (Sandy) Ockinga, Douglas Ockinga, Kenneth G. (Mandy) Ockinga, Jared Ockinga, and Julie (Jeremy) Doyen; her 20 grandchildren, Kenny (Laurie) Wright, Joshua Wright, Christina (John) Flodman, Denny (Crystal) Smith, Michelle Smith, Kelli (Jason) Doll, Matthew (Megan) Ockinga, Trent (Heather) Ockinga, Ty Ockinga, Trace Ockinga, Tony J. Ockinga, Sarah Ockinga, Stacey Ockinga, Morgan (Dan) Fischer, Hannah Ockinga, Nicholas Ockinga, Megan (Matt) Morris, Maria (Chance) Vackiner, Victoria Ockinga, Adellin Doyen; great-grandchildren, Landon, Lydia Flodman, Emmet Wright, Madalyn, Evelyn, Megyn, Brayden Smith, Ethan, Leah, Ephraim Eggen, Irvin Finney, Kylie, Ian, Jacob Thiesen, Krae, Brexton, Brodrick Ockinga, Ellie Adams, Emersyn Ockinga, Addyson Carl, Ava Ockinga, Madden Fischer; also, several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.
