Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rogene A. Wright, 73, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating.
Burial will be at the Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation at the funeral home and are recommended at the church, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rogene was born on July 17, 1947, to Lester T. and Mae Lois (Erwin) Davidson in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1965 and graduated from Hastings College in 1968 with a degree in Education. Rogene married Ronald J. Wright on June 7, 1968. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.
Rogene worked for the Department of Health and Human Services in multiple departments for many years. Before retiring in 2010, she was dedicated to social work for child protective services. She was a devoted member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Rogene enjoyed cross-stitch and baking chocolate chip cookies. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
Rogene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include children and spouses, Wryan and Cris Wright of Hastings and Robin and Les Ginn of Hastings; grandchildren, Landon Wright of Hastings and Gage Wright of Hastings; sister and spouse, Lynette and Paul Krieger of Hastings; and many other family members and friends.
