Nelson, Nebraska, resident Roger L. Stineman, 50, passed away July 27, 2020, in Nelson.
Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Nelson Community United Church of Christ in Nelson with Pastor Joyce Dean officiating. Social distancing and face masks will be recommended. Book signing is 4-8 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may go in care of the family. Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson is in charge of arrangements.
