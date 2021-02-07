Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.