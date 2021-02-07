Roger “Mark” Sullivan, 69, of Doniphan, Nebraska, died suddenly Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Private family Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan. The Rev. John Sullivan and Rev. Adam Sughroue will concelebrate.
The funeral mass will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Public Interment will be in Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan following the funeral mass.
Visitation without the family attending is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Ann’s. A private family vigil service will be at 7 p.m.
CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and facemasks are required at the visitation and funeral mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Mark’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Mark was born May 20, 1951, in Grand Island. He was the son of Roger M. and Berniece (Nissen) Sullivan.
Mark grew up in rural Doniphan attending District 53 and graduating as a regent scholar from Doniphan High School in 1969.
He entered the Nebraska National Guard in 1970, serving until 1976 with the rank of Staff Sgt.
He married Karen Kuehner on September 26, 1970, in Doniphan. The couple lived in rural Doniphan where Mark farmed and fed cattle. Mark ran for the Third District, House of Representatives, in 2012 and 2014.
Mark’s hobbies were his work. He also enjoyed reading, playing cards and looked forward to the annual Cattleman’s Ball.
He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Saddle Club, and the T-Bone Club.
Mark is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Sullivan of Doniphan; children, Roger “Matthew” Sullivan of Doniphan, Paul (Mandy) Sullivan of Alda, Andy (Kristin) Sullivan of Doniphan, and Tom (Kiera) Sullivan of Phillips; grandchildren, Carson and Drew Sullivan; brother-in-law, Ken Clausen of Grand Island; siblings, Peg (Ron) Schoen of Lincoln, Tim (Mary Clare) Sullivan of Lincoln, Patty (Brett) Coleman of Plattsmouth, and Fr. John Sullivan of York; sisters-in-law, Charlene Collins of Grand Island and Cheryl Kuehner of Albion; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rev. Ron (Elinor) Kuehner of Blue Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark is welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Roger and Berniece Sullivan; sister, Karen Clausen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Marie Kuehner; brother-in-law, Leon Collins and sister-in-law, Janice McIntyre.
