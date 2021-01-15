Ron Lancaster, 63, of Yankton, South Dakota (formerly of Hastings) passed away at a Council Bluffs, Iowa hospital January 13, 2021.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 7:40 pm
