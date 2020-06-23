Ronald Dale Michel, 70, of Lincoln (formally of Edgar) passed away on June 18, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born on June 16, 1950 in Auburn to Clarence and Ruby (Vickers) Michel (Eads).
Ron is survived by two daughters, Alicia Michel of York and Angela (Richard) Aust of Lincoln; sisters, Donna Schwenck, Judy Michel, Vineta Eads, Patty Barley, Bobbie Collins (Stan) and Melody Eads; sisters-in-law, Shirley (John) Osmer and Pam Eads; aunt, Wilma Karr; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at the Williams Funeral Home in Edgar. Inurnment will take place at the Edgar cemetery in Edgar. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Food Bank of Lincoln.
