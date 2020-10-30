Ronald G. Figgins Oct 30, 2020 Oct 30, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald G. Figgins, 79, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud. Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Ronald G. Figgins Heritage Care Center Cloud Nebraska Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMall redevelopment project to start soonClay County man dies of COVID-19Firefighters extinguish house fireSouth Heartland warns of potential COVID-19 exposures at adult clubMiddle school dome project providing new opportunitiesIntense battle underway between Trump, Biden for Omaha district's electoral voteVolunteers help finish harvest for farmer after equipment destroyed by fireDrive-thru testing pod being deployed in north OmahaDon Walton: Trump rally in Omaha targets a single electoral voteDriver arrested for motor vehicle homicide following fatal crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Nov 2 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Nov 2, 2020 Nov 4 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Nov 4, 2020 Nov 4 All ages story time Wed, Nov 4, 2020 Nov 5 Toddler Time Thu, Nov 5, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.