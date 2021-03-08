Ronald G. Lancaster (also known as Roland Bowling), age 63, of Yankton, South Dakota passed away on January 13, 2021 at a Council Bluffs, IA hospital with family by his side.
Memorial services will be held Friday March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. There will be no book signing or burial. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family.
Ron was born January 1, 1958 in Oklahoma City, OK to Donald and Mary Bowling. He married Deborah Norden in 1983. Their children are Rick (wife Trish, 2 daughters Olivia and Joslyn) of Papillion, Amy of Omaha and AJ of Bellevue. Ron and Deborah divorced in 2005.
Ron married Cindy (Hledik) Jensen in 2012, making their home in Grand Island before moving to Yankton, SD when Cindy retired from the US Postal Service. Ron and his family moved many times over the years, depending on where his auto dealership career took him. His life was going into dealerships to train and help dealerships do better. His auto knowledge in sales, office management, etc. was extensive. Many people benefited from his knowledge. His last position was at Hawkeye Ford in Red Oak, IA.
In his younger days, Ron enjoyed golfing with his friends. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, even after Peyton retired. Ron always had a story to tell to who anyone who was listening. As of late, he enjoyed being at home when not at work. You would find him in his favorite recliner watching old movies or sports, with his dog Max by his side.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron is survived by his children; granddaughters; sister, Melon; brothers, Kevin and Donald; an aunt; step-son, Jeremy Jensen (of Tilden) and his daughters Blake and Logan, his fiancé Kyndra Petersen and her girls Amaya and Arissa; step-daughter, Lindsay Bowersox (of Norfolk), her husband Mike, and their children, Liam and Londyn.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for their extraordinary care given to Ron in his final days.
