Ronald J. Karnes Jan 18, 2021 Jan 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald J. Karnes passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home. Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
