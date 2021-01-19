Hastings, Nebraska resident Ronald J. Karnes passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, January 21. Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Ron was born on May 30, 1943, in Heartwell, NE to Lawrence J. and Velma (Elliott) Karnes. As an infant, Ron moved to Hastings with his family. Ron married Sharon K. Dralle on October 19, 1963.
Ron owned and operated Karnes Auto Repair until his retirement due to health. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed his involvement with Klatt Racing in the 1970s. Ron’s greatest times were watching his grandchildren’s sporting activities and dance recitals.
Ronald J. Karnes was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Karnes.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon K. Karnes of Hastings; children, Todd (Kim) Karnes of Hastings and Shari (Curt) Rutt of Hastings; grandchildren, Sarah Karnes, Cami Karnes, Matt Karnes, Brady Rutt and Dylan Rutt; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Lane) Luttrell of Baton Rouge, LA, and Ron's extended family, Brother Tom Heyen and extended Heyen family.
