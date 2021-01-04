Hastings, Nebraska resident Ronald Lee Beach, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or viewing. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Ron was born August 25, 1946, in Great Bend, Kansas to Edgerray and Alvera (Alber) Beach. He attended school in Roseland and Trumbull, Nebraska where he graduated high school in 1965. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 on the USS Duncan during the Vietnam Tours. He married Janet Scheidegger and they had one daughter, Jennifer. Ron worked at Ziemba Roofing, T&L Irrigation, and Great Plains Packaging. He loved fishing and the outdoors. Ron helped coach AAU basketball for his daughter. Ron and Alice Robinson resided in Hastings, Nebraska for many years and he worked part-time for a farmer and Allen’s Sporting Goods Department.
Ron is survived by his loving companion of 29 years, Alice Robinson; daughter, Jennifer Beach of Amelia Island, FL; siblings, Lonnie Beach of Hastings, Lois (Wes) Hansbery of Sparta, WI, Jerry (Barb) Beach of Lincoln, Bonnie (Terry) Yost of Grand Island, Patty (Mike) Ptacnik, Eddie (Christy) Beach all of Hastings, and Yvonne Goodell (Bill Funaro) of Inavale; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; (Alice’s children, Tabitha (Matt) Franklin of Lincoln, Vally (Rod) Mcdonald of Clay Center, Leonard (Jessica) Robinson and Richard Nikkila (Stacey Winn) all of Hastings); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Mark Goodell.
