Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Ronald L. “Ron” Harpham, 78, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. There will be a fellowship with a light luncheon following the committal service starting at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Avenue. The memorial service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at the funeral home with family present. Memorials may be given to the Ronald L. Harpham Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
