Roseland, Nebraska, area resident Ronald R. “Ron” Willmes, 76, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Roseland Cemetery with Father Nathan Hall officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. A Celebration of Life with Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and graveside service. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.