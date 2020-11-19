Roseland, Nebraska area resident Ronald R. “Ron” Willmes, 76, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Roseland Cemetery with Father Nathan Hall officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. A Celebration of Life with Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Assumption Catholic Church or St. Cecilia Softball Program.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and graveside service. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ron was born April 5, 1944, in Hastings to Ernest & Irene (Mangers) Willmes. He attended Roseland High School before entering the U.S. Navy. He served from February 27, 1962, to April 2, 1965, during the Vietnam War. Ron served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. He married Sharon Schutte on April 21, 1966, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Ron farmed in the area for many years. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where he served on the board and was a lector. Ron was a member of Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council 10155, past 4-H Beef Superintendent, former Silver Lake Schools board member, and board member of Adams County Extension.
Ron enjoyed farming and loved playing with all his toys. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, which he had a great talent for. In his downtime he enjoyed spending time at Johnson Lake.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Erthum; brothers-in-law, Rich Erthum, Marion Schutte, Francis Schutte, Paul Schutte, Raymond Schutte, Alois Schutte, and Edward Schutte; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Schutte and Willa Mae Schutte; and nephew, Ryan Kelly.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Willmes of Roseland; daughter, Leslie Kober of Hastings; son, Tim (Terri) Willmes of Lincoln; granddaughter, Kiersten Kober of Roseland; grandson, Jordan Willmes of Fountain, CO; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Kerri) Willmes of Kearney and Steve Willmes of Roseland; sisters, Gloria (Gordon) Boomer of Fairfield, OH, Lois (Dan) Danico of Lincoln and Tami (Kurt) Perry of Hastings; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don (Karen) Schutte of Kearney, Howard (Delores) Schutte of Hastings, Ellen (Richard) Kistler of Kearney, Marilyn (Gene) Svoboda of Deweese, Carolyn Kitten of Hastings, Mary Schutte of Lawrence, and numerous nieces and nephews.
