Roseland, Nebraska, area resident Ronald R. Willmes, 76, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Roseland, Nebraska, area resident Ronald R. Willmes, 76, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.