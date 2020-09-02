Lifelong Adams County resident Ronda J. Bonifas, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home.
Rosary is 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Highland Cemetery in rural Adams County. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Catholic Social Services. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ronda was born on February 25, 1936, in Adams County, Nebraska to Elvin and Hazel (Maxfield) Witt. She graduated in 1954 from Juniata High School. Ronda married her high school sweetheart Lawrence L. “Larry” Bonifas Jr. on October 11, 1955, at Assumption Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on February 10, 2019.
Ronda was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Altar Society, and was a longtime choir member. She was a volunteer at Catholic Social Services for many years. Ronda loved to crochet and knit, making the best washcloths. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring books. Ronda started keeping a journal after she married Larry with news, births, and big events.
Ronda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Larry Bonifas.
Survivors include children and spouses, Michael Bonifas and Deb Ross of Hastings, Keith Bonifas of Hastings, Dale and Julie Bonifas of Juniata, Patrick and Shelly Bonifas of Juniata, Peggy and Joel Beckenhauer of Lincoln, Mark and Trish Bonifas of Hastings, Jodi and John Rostvet of Hastings; 24 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ardyce Biede of Hastings.
