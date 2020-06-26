Rosalie Ann (Bryan) Pearson passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on June 24, 2020.
Rosalie was born on August 3, 1938, at Aurora, Nebraska, to Esther May (Oliver) Bryan, and Floyd Leroy Bryan. She attended West Ward in Aurora until Grade 6. Then she attended Grade 6 in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She attended grades 7 through 12 in Superior, Nebraska. After graduating from Superior High School in 1956 she enrolled in Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney, Nebraska, where she received a BA Degree in Education. In 1971 she received a Master’s Degree in Music Education.
On August 16, 1970, she married William Bruce Pearson. They made their home in Campbell, Nebraska, where they have lived in the same house. They would have celebrated their 50 years of marriage on August 16, 2020.
While in college, Rosalie was a member of the Sorority, Sigma Theta Phi. She was a member of Music Fraternity for Women Delta Omicron Delta Chi Chapter. She had a XI Phi Scholarship and Leadership Fraternity for Men and Women MENC Music Organization (National). She was a member of Post College PEO, Chapter W.
Rosalie began teaching K-12 Music at Culbertson, Nebraska, which included Band and Choir, from 1960 to 1963.
In 1963 she was asked to teach vocal music at Blue Hill, Nebraska. Rosalie taught from 1963 to 1997, at Blue Hill Community Schools. There she met Bill. Rosalie and Bill retired from teaching at Blue Hill Community Schools in 1997.
Rosalie’s hobbies included golf. She played in leagues in Blue Hill and Franklin. She and Bill would often go golfing together. Quilting began by joining in the “Quilting Cousins” where Bill’s nieces and other relatives gathered to do quilting activities. She made three queen size quilts and many wall hangings and table runners. Bowls and mug pads were the last activities new to her. She enjoyed playing cards—Bridge, Pinochle, Blackjack, and many other games. Rosalie bowled during the years of 1962 through 1970. She had several 200+ games.
Rosalie was a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, Nebraska. She served for years as an Elder on the Session, as Choir Director, and was also President of the P.W. (Presbyterian Women) for several years. Her faith in God was unending; and through her years of cancer, she never complained. There were many struggles for Bill and her during the last five years, and they were elated in January 2020 when the CT scan showed no cancer. Then Bill discovered problems, and he had to have surgery for colon cancer. Rosalie began to have some symptoms that required her to seek medical help and discovered her cancer was back. She said “we can beat it again, together”, but God had other plans.
As a child (age 2) when living in Aurora, Rosalie went to the neighbors to visit; and the lady was ill, so Rosalie went upstairs to see her. As she sat in the windowsill talking to the lady, she leaned back and since the screen was not fastened, Rosalie fell two stories and landed just beside a flower pot which was a hot water tank cut in half with notches cut out on either side. She suffered from being out of breath, but the Doctor could find nothing else wrong with her. When Bill heard this story, he jokingly said “So that’s what is wrong.”
During World War II, the ladies of the Royal Neighbors Society performed a flag drill on the floor of the school auditorium. It was for a Blood Drive. Rosalie, age 3, stood on the stage and sang “God Bless America.” Rosalie was a very talented musician and sang for many weddings and funerals.
Rosalie’s first love was playing her clarinet. When she began to study the instrument, she had to borrow the only one available. It was a “C” clarinet. So, she looked at a music book for oboe for notes and a B flat clarinet book for fingering for the notes. Her brother, Jack, and her sister, Donna, helped her parents buy her first clarinet. It was a pretty silver clarinet. Four years later, her new band teacher told her parents it would be good to get another one. She got a new semi-professional clarinet—thanks to her accompanist, Mrs. Lish, who made Rosalie’s Dad promise that if Rosalie got a “Superior” rating at the Music contest, he would get her a new clarinet. She did, and he did.
Rosalie’s husband, Bill, was a loving and caring man. They spent their early spare time going to auctions. They found their 108inch dining room table, maple hutch, and other special items. They regularly attended church and played board games. Whenever you saw one of them, look around, the other was near. When Rosalie first found out she had cancer, they took it in tow and vowed to do all they could to get her through treatment, but the “chemo” took its toll on her mobility. Bill never complained and took on the work of dishes, cooking, cleaning, etc. They had a special love!
Rosalie and Bill were reps for the foreign exchange student organization, ASSE, for several years placing students from countries such as Sweden, Finland, Denmark, etc., in local schools. They hosted several students in their home for short periods of time, but Ondrej Stonawski from the Czech Republic, or “Andrew” as they called him, spent a full school year with them. Andrew returned to the US later to attend college and married his wife, Becky; and they have stayed in close contact throughout the years.
Those preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Esther Bryan; sisters, Barbara Olive (Bryan) Allen and husband Neal Allen, Donna Jean (Bryan) Miller and husband Clarence and deceased husbands William Trego and William Calahan; brother, Jack Lee Bryan and wife Elaine (Burton) Bryan. Deceased nephews include Mike Allen and Bryan Allen; and Michael Morrison. Deceased sisters-in-law, Jean A. (Pearson) Morrison and husband Kenneth L. Morrison, and Joanne (Pearson) Daily.
Rosalie leaves to mourning her loving husband, Bill Pearson; foreign exchange student son, Ondrej “Andrew” Stonawaski, wife Becky, and children Zuzana, Gabi, Emma, and Michael; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda Kay (Bryan) Thurber and husband, Michael Thurber; brother-in-law, Bill Daily; nephews and spouses, Steve Allen, Jon and Cathy Calahan, Jim and Diane Calahan, Kristin Thurber Carrier, Craig and Colleen Thurber, Steva and Doug Paus, Carlene and Rick Clausen, Jan Bahr, Jeff and Kim Daily, Jennifer and Rick Pritchard; great nieces and nephews, Michelle Allen, Jason Calahan, Ryan Calahan, Brendan Calahan, Brandon Paus, Trey Paus, Charleigh Paus, Madison Carrier, and Stihl Carrier.
Due to Covid 19, private services will be held at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, Nebraska, at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Interment will be at New Virginia Cemetery southeast of Campbell, located on the corner of Road 400 and Road P. Pallbearers will be Ondrej Stonawaski, Jason Calahan, Rick Clausen, Doug Paus, Brandon Paus, and Trey Paus. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Campbell Funeral Home from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. Private viewing will also be at the church prior to the services. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship in Rosalie’s name for students of Blue Hill Community Schools, to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, or to the New Virginia Cemetery. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
