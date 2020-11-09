Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rosalie Mae Engelhardt, 90, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Hastings Public Schools Foundation or First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Memorials may be given to Hastings Public Schools Foundation or First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Rosalie was born on August 10, 1930, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Arthur and Florence (Carlson) Ekstrom. She graduated from Polk High School on May 22, 1947, and from Luther College in Wahoo on May 27, 1949. She married Thomas Engelhardt on February 18, 1951, a marriage that lasted 58 years.
Mrs. Engelhardt received a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Hastings College in 1970, and a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Kearney State College in 1978. She was an educator for 28 years teaching in Stromsburg District 66, and District 60 near Hastings, and Longfellow Elementary, Watson Elementary, and Lincoln Elementary Schools in Hastings.
An active member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, she served on church council, taught Sunday School, and was a Stephen Minister. She led numerous Bible studies and was a member of WELCA. She was a volunteer in the community and loved to play bridge and mahjong.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; infant sister, Marjorie Ann Ekstrom; sister, Orpha Fjell; and a brother, John Ekstrom.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Ostehloh of Louisville; sons, Michael (Bonnie) Engelhardt of Kenesaw, Scott Engelhardt of Omaha and Jon Engelhardt of Hastings; grandchildren, Garrett (Ashley Thompson) Engelhardt of Kenesaw, Shawn (Ellen Majewski) Osterloh of Des Moines, Iowa, Jackie (Brook) Ruhter-Engelhardt of Lincoln, Chris (Lizzy) Osterloh of Omaha and Elijah Engelhardt of Hastings; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Alice Spelts of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother Phil (Dee) Erlander of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a host of other relatives and friends.
