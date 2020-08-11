Carleton, Nebraska, resident Rosalie Rae Lange, 76, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Private services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Carleton with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Private graveside service will be at Carleton City Cemetery in Carleton. Memorials may go to Zion Lutheran Church or Carleton Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Rosalie was born September 19, 1943 at Sutton, Nebraska to Ernest and Fern (Nelson) Penner.
Survivors include son, John (Kay) Lange of Carleton; and daughter, Kimberly (Brett) Kelly of Omaha.
