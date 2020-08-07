Shickley, Nebraska resident, Rowen J. Kempf, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Deshler, Nebraska.
Private family services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church in Shickley with Pastor Martin Leeper officiating. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska. Public graveside service will be at Shickley Public Cemetery in Shickley. Memorials may go to the United Methodist Church or Shickley Cemetery.
Rowen was born on January 5, 1930 in Shickley to Jay and Fauna (Young) Kempf.
Survivors include wife, Lila Kempf of Shickley; son, Mark and Janet Kempf of Shickley; daughter, Jody and Steve Heinrichs of Shickley; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two more on the way.
