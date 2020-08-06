Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Ruth A. (Dane) Boyle passed away August 5, 2020 at Hospice House in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
Ruth was born November 26, 1928 to Martin and Tena (Hinrichs) Dane in Hastings, Nebraska. She overcame childhood polio and graduated from Glenvil High School in 1946. She worked at Hesteds, Nielson/Streeter Bakery, Hillcrest Garage and for many years at J.M. McDonald executive offices as an account clerk.
On June 26, 1949 she married Keith Boyle. They had one son Jack C. Boyle. They retired to Del Rio, Texas in 1990 enjoying the mild winters and fishing. They celebrated their 60th anniversary there in 2009. Keith passed away in San Antonio, Texas in 2010. Ruth then moved to Lenexa, Kansas to be near her son Jack and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcella (Dane) Shockey; sister-in-law, Marion Arnold; and nephew, Mark Shockey.
She is survived by her son, Jack and his wife Penny; grandson, Ryan and his wife Sherri; great-grandson, Anthony; great-granddaughter, Madison all of Lenexa; brother-in-law, Ray Arnold of Trumbull; many nieces, and nephews as well as many great friends at Rosewood Senior Living.
She requested no funeral or memorial services - her wishes were to be cremated and to have the family scatter the ashes on a tomato patch.
