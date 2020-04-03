Hastings, Nebraska resident, Ruth Arlene Maul, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private service and burial will be held in Hastings. Visitation is 12-1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ruth was born November 28, 1929, in Sutton, Nebraska to Gideon and Edna (Griess) Ochsner. She married Eldon Maul on November 4, 1964; he preceded her in death on August 15, 2009. Ruth worked at Paris Cafe in Sutton, Mode O’Day, and Woolworths. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Ruth enjoyed socializing and making new friends, drinking coffee, playing cards. She enjoyed going to watch volleyball and basketball.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Maul; sister, Elaine Ochsner; grandson, Richard Friend; brother, Richard Ochsner; and loved in-laws.
Survivors include children and spouses, Ellie and Jack Friend of Hastings, Craig Spady of Fairfield, and Dave and Connie Spady of Beatrice; grandchildren and spouses, Alex Friend, Travis Friend, Cassie Timmerman, Sean and Melissa Spady, Justin and Vicki Spady, Jennifer Spady and Jason, and Christopher and Chelsey Spady; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Leinger of Sutton; in-laws, Jerry and Percy Maul of Hastings, Jo Maul of Hastings, and Jim and Sheila Maul of Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews.
