Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruth Carol (Bishoff) Schmer, 95, passed away on September 28, 2020 at her home at the Regency in Hastings.
Graveside service will be held at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard, Nebraska on Thursday, October 1, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Cottey College associated with PEO College.
Ruth was born on December 19, 1924 to Albert and Johanna (Stedt) Bishoff on a farm north of Harvard. She was baptized in infancy at the Congregational Church in Harvard; she later joined the church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, directed the junior choir and sang in the senior choir. This church is now part of the Harvard United Church of Christ where she was a member.
Ruth attended District 41 during elementary school and graduated with the class of 1942 from Harvard High School. Ruth loved school and was involved in many activities, some of which were singing and school plays. A significant recognition was that of being voted Harvard High’s football queen her senior year. Following high school, Ruth was a teacher for seven years. She attended Hastings College for one summer to obtain her normal training teaching degree. She also worked summers at the service club at the Harvard Air Base. Ruth married Robert Schmer on May 22, 1948. Bob passed away on August 12, 1990. Ruth was a homemaker and was involved in church and many other organizations. She joined PEO chapter L in Harvard 1944 and joined chapter FH after moving to Hastings and was still a member of over 76 years. Ruth lived most of her life in Harvard, moving to Hastings in 1995.
She was a member of the Harvard auxiliary VFW being a lifetime member. Ruth also belonged to many card clubs over the years. Ruth’s main joy was her family which was so blessed to have this amazing woman with them for so many years.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Bernard Bishoff and Lawrence Bishoff; sisters, Dorothy Farrall and Alice Grosshans.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christy (Garry) Klein; grandchildren, Amanda Klein Turner (Kevin) and Joshua Klein (Emilie); great-grandchildren, Vivienne and Evan Turner and Colby and Nola Klein; and a beloved niece and nephews.
