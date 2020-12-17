Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruth “Carol” Hansen, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Brett Mackey officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Kensington.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carol was born April 30, 1928, in Stella, MO to Robert and Mella (Vanslyke) Kelley. She graduated from Stella High School in Stella, MO. Carol married Keith L. Hansen on January 25, 1950, in Bentonville, AR; he preceded her in death on January 23, 2000.
Carol was a homemaker and a member of the Second Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed helping design and make floral arrangements at The Kensington.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith L. Hansen; two brothers, Robert and J.R.; three sisters, Georgia, Twila, and Lorene; sister-in-law, Babe; and brother-in-law, Neil.
Survivors include her children, David (Johnna) Hansen of Summerville, SC, Pamela (David) Sawicki of Hastings, Patricia (Craig) Woods of East Troy, WI, Kevin (Page) Hansen of Blue Hill; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Milburn Erickson of Hastings; along with several nieces and nephews.
