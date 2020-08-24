Hastings, Nebraska resident, Ruth Helen Cermak, 84, passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 am at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Rosary will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27 from 4-7 p.m. with family present at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will be in the St. Patricks Cemetery near Trumbull, Nebraska. The service will be live streamed from the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/ApfelFuneralHome. Wearing face masks is encouraged for the protection of those who more vulnerable to illness. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family. Charity to be determined at a later date.
Ruth was born April 10, 1936 to Joseph A. and Helen M. (Matulka) Sypal in Brainard, Nebraska. She graduated from Dwight High School in Dwight, Nebraska. She married Alex Cermak on September 20, 1956 in Dwight, and enjoyed nearly 64 years of marriage. Ruth had lived in Hastings for 46 years, Omaha for 13 years, Lincoln for 4 years and and grew up on a farm in Dwight. Ruth and Alex owned Sporting Goods INC, in Hastings for 25 years, where they served the community and made many friends.
She was a member of the St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Hastings, Catholic Daughters, and Alter Society. She was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Society.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. Her passion in life was gathering family and friends together.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Alex of Hastings; two sons, Mick Cermak of Broomfield, Colorado and Steven (Kara) Cermak of Hastings; two daughters, Julie (Doug) Sittner of Juniata and Teresa (Keith) Wood of Broomfield, Colorado; six grandchildren, Katie (Brandon) Farrar, Micah (Grady) Oulton, Levi Cermak, Garrett Sittner, Sam (Deanne) Wood and Thomas (TJ) Wood; seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Chrystian, Gracelynn, Tucker, Oliver, Selah and Brooks Alexander; three sisters, Jeanette (LaVern) Fiala of Kearney, Charlotte Rerucka of Grand Island and Helen Koterba of Bellevue; one brother, Lyle (Rennee) Sypal of Bellevue; one sister-in-law, Marlene (Edward) Simanek of Cedar Bluffs; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joseph Jr; and in-laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.