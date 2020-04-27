Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, passed away in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A life-long Adams County resident, Mrs. Pfeil had moved to Ann Arbor ten years ago to be closer to her daughter Jane (Pfeil) Maehr.
Because of the COVID-19 virus and restrictions, there will be no visitation. A memorial service in Hastings is being planned for a later date.
Ruth was born June 18, 1916 and was adopted two days later from the Fremont Orphanage by Marie and Otto Ruhter. She was married to Harmon J. Pfeil in 1936 and was the mother to Jane (Pfeil) Maehr and Ronald Pfeil. Ruth and Harmon were among the founding members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harmon; son, Ronald; and son-in-law, Martin Maehr.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane; daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth (Creigh) Pfeil; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.
