Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruth Suzanne (Pittz) Poore, 93, passed through Heaven’s gate on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, January 2, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Friday with family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ruth was born March 20, 1927, on a farm near Juniata, Nebraska, to Leo J. and Gertrude A. (Faber) Pittz. She attended school at Roseland, and graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1945. After graduation, she taught grades 1 through 8 in a country school east of Hastings.
On May 18, 1949, she married Delbert D. Poore at Hastings and they lived in Texas until his discharge from the United States Army. They moved back to the Hastings area where they started their family of seven children.
She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. She was employed at Treasure Island Café, Dalton’s Café, Silver Grill Café, Chubbyville, and retired from Hastings Regional Center in 1993.
Ruth was a kind, humble, gentle woman of faith whose favorite pastimes were spending time with her large family, playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles, and BINGO!!
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jeffrey; grandson, Ryan Guest; great-granddaughter, Sera Dodson; son-in-law, Gary Dodson; three brothers, Paul, Jerry, and Marvin; three sisters, Mary Ann Golike, Irene Fox, and infant Gertrude.
Heartbroken and left to cherish her memory are daughters, Justine Dodson of Schulter, OK, Christine Guest of Juniata, Diana (Richard) Winslow of Hastings, and Veronica (Bill) King of Hastings; two sons, Darrel Poore of Hastings, and Steven Poore of Hastings; sister, Darlene Wilson of Hastings; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
