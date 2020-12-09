Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.