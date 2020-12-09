On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Ryker Dean Tatro, adored son of David Jr. & Michelle Tatro, passed away at the tender age of two.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. There will be no viewing or visitation. The family is requesting no cut flowers, only live plants. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ryker was born November 24, 2018, in Hastings, NE to David Jr. & Michelle (Heeren) Tatro. He enjoyed watching Wiggles, playing outside, smiling, and playing hide and seek. Ryker loved to hide his toys in his pajamas and making his mom find them. He enjoyed playing with his siblings.
Ryker was preceded in death by his aunt; and four great-grandparents.
Ryker is survived by his parents, Michelle & David Tatro Jr., siblings, Carli, Gavin, Conner, Lainey, and his twin sister, Rory; along with everyone around him that he is leaving behind.
