Our little angel, Rylee Jo Timmerman, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at only 2 months old.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, January 21, at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rylee’s personality shown through even at such a young age. She loved baths and would delight in splashing water. Her big blue eyes danced with happiness and she lit up the room whenever she came in.
Rylee is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Rodney Timmerman, Bob Ewart, Delores McClellan and Tina Stec.
Survivors include her parents, Marissa “Missy” Stec and Austin Timmerman; brother, Karter Timmerman; grandparents, Steve and Donna Stec of Hastings, Randy Timmerman and Jessica Ryther of Hastings and Amy and Tim Lobato of Edgar; great-grandparents, Donald McClellan of Palmer, Tony Stec of Columbus, Ray and Judy Beyke of Glenvil and Tena Ewart of Hastings; aunts, Holly and Adrian Carlson (Miriam, Veronica and Loretta) of Lincoln, Mia Stec and Alex Ehrman of Lincoln, Piper Lobato of Edgar, Karlee Lobato of Edgar, Whitney Lobato (Drake, Gavin and Estella) of Lincoln and Abby Lobato of Wilcox; uncle, Bailey Timmerman of Hastings and many cousins, family friends and other relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.