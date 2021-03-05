Sally Jo (Swartz) Traudt, 85 of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Hastings, NE passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Advent at Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney followed by a graveside service at Republican City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Sally was born April 19, 1935 in Fairmont, Nebraska to Orbra and Margaret (Sandall) Swartz. She received her education from York High School graduating with the class of 1951. On August 12, 1951, Sally was united in marriage to LeRoy Traudt in Lushton, NE. The couple made their home in Sutton, and later to Hastings where she was employed at the Nebraska Bookstore at Hastings College. Sally also taught swimming lessons through the American Red Cross, as well as tax preparation for several years. After retirement, they moved to Republican City.
Sally was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and knitting.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard (Jeanette) Traudt of Parker, CO and Larry (Kathy) Traudt of Lenexa, KS; daughter, Teresa (Gale) Boettcher of Hastings; 7 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Thompson of Las Vegas, NV and Beatrice (Don) Norquest of York; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Sally Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Traudt; and one great-grandson, Evan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.