Sutton, Nebraska resident, Salome Reichert, 97, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sutton Memorial Chapel with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton. Both services will be live-streamed on Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. with the family present from 3-5 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Pallbearers will be Donald Nuss, Richard Reichert, Milton Ehly, Steve Schroetlin, Mike Schroetlin and Kevin Griess.
Due to the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure Phase III, we are limited to 50% occupancy (100 people) for the funeral service. Those that wish may follow in the funeral procession to the interment. We will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure. Masks will be mandatory for the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Salome was born on March 27, 1923, in York County, Nebraska to Theodore and Lydia (Griess) Ehly. She attended country school and graduated from Sutton High School in the class of 1940. She attended Normal Training at Hastings College and taught in country schools in Hamilton, Clay, and Fillmore Counties. On November 25, 1944, she married Willard Reichert in York. She joined him at Edwards Air Force Base in California. At the end of World War II, they returned to Eldorado to farm. They farmed until 1980 when they moved to Sutton.
She was a member of the Free German Reformed Salem Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; her parents; stepmother, Louise; sisters, Elizabeth, Johanna, and Marie; brother, Harold; and grandson, Elliot.
Survivors include her daughters, Roselyn Korb (Edwin) of Sutton and Deborah of Lincoln; sons, William of Broken Bow and Melvin (Leanna) of Sutton; three granddaughters, Kathleen Voecks, Mary Palu (Jay), and Melissa Reichert; two great-granddaughters, Hudson and Parker Palu; sisters, Leota Snell, Lydia (Kenneth) Griess, and Gertie Schmer; and brothers, Eph (Lori), Don (Rita), Marvin (Vicki), and Milton; and other relatives and friends.
