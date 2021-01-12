Blanco, Texas resident Samantha J. Ardiana, 81, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Graveside service will be held in Live Oak, TX at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Samantha was born August 9, 1939, in Hamilton, TX to Angus & Elizabeth (Tannmell) Jones. She graduated from Evant High School in TX and then received her bachelor’s of arts degree in education. Samantha married David Ardiana on March 4, 1960. She worked for many years as an elementary teacher. She loved spending time with her two ornery sons and also enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Samantha was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Samantha D; granddaughter, Courtney Ardiana; and siblings, Carl Jones and Ernestene Price.
Survivors include her husband, David Ardiana of Blanco, TX; sons, Steven (Carrie) Ardiana of Juniata, Douglas (Gina) Ardiana of Bandon, OR; grandchildren, Breann (Ryan) Cobb, Ryan Ardiana, Abbey Ardiana, Dylan Ardiana, Shelbi Soucie, Taylor Soucie, Ben Ardiana, Hailey Ardiana, Tony Ardiana, Kellen Ardiana; great-grandchildren, Emily Ardiana, Megan Lewison, Justice Cobb, Walker Cobb, Brandon Cobb, Briar Robinson, Layla Robinson; siblings, Neldean Brown, David (Shirley) Jones; and numerous nieces & nephews.
