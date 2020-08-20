Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sandra “Anahi” Solis, 19, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Hastings, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Rosary is 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial is 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard with Father Denton Morris officiating. Burial will be at Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
