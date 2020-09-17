Sandra Heiss Warren, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on September 8, 2020, after a brief hospitalization with lung cancer. She was 69.
Sandi was born to Donald Lee and Mary Rayburn Heiss on June 5, 1951, in O'Neill, Nebraska. On November 1, 1969, she married Herb Warren in Hastings. They remained married until his passing in 2010. Sandi held various jobs over the years but her most enjoyable time was while she worked in product development for The Hach Company until her retirement.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by their son, Ryan Lee; son-in-law, Paul Chinn; and her sister, Cindy Heiss.
Sandi is survived by her children, Tyler (Tamara) Warren, Libby (partner Josh Southworth) Chinn, Megan (William) Mendes, and Joey (partner Lesley) Warren; her grandchildren, Briggs, Payton and Turner; her brother, Bud Heiss; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
In her younger days, Sandi and Herb belonged to Jaycees. Involvement led them and the kids into all kinds of activities such as bowling, softball and canoeing up and down the Platte River. She also loved to cross-stitch. In recent years, she became an avid Spades and Words With Friends player on her tablet. You could typically find her with that in hand while she was agreeing with the fine folks on Fox News! And if she wasn't there, she would be out front visiting with anyone that walked by. Living by a skate park, you can imagine the crowd she drew.
Sandi's cremains will be interred in Hastings at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may send condolences to the family or share memories at https://www.williamsfh.com.
