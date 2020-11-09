Prosser, Nebraska, resident Sandra Jane Graham, 78, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home.
Visitation and Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata. Memorials may be given to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the rosary and Mass. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sandra was born May 23, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Frank and Jane (Hampton) Boltz. She graduated from Wood River High School in 1959. She married Donald “Larry” Graham on February 26, 1961, in Wood River.
Sandra was a homemaker and owned and operated Graham Repair with Larry in Prosser for many years. She was also the Postmaster for the Post Office in Prosser. She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a son, Gordon (Barbara) Graham of Carlise, Iowa; grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah) Graham, Sister Mary Silent Virgin (Rachel), SSVM, Leah Graham (Joshua Seymour) and Grace Graham; great-grandchild, Samson Graham and numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.