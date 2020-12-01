Roseland, Nebraska, resident Sandra L. Shaw, 74, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Graveside Committal Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at Roseland Cemetery at Roseland with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. There will be no visitation or viewing. Book signing will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sandra was born August 27, 1946, in Fremont to Kenneth & Frankie (Gahm) Johnson. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1964 and received her Associate’s Degree from Grand Island Business College. Sandra married Delton Shaw on December 15, 1974, at First Christian Church in Hastings.
Sandra was a homemaker and helped on the farm. She had also worked at Sitel and was a receptionist for Farm Bureau Insurance. Sandra was a member of First Christian Church in Hastings and taught Sunday School, Girl Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, Extension Clubs, and Nebraska Dairy Women’s Group.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Frankie Johnson; and aunt, Nancy Perry.
Survivors include her husband, Delton Shaw of Roseland; daughters, Marilyn Shaw of Rosesland, Megan (John) Ord of Red Cloud; brother, Rod (Debra) Johnson of Upland and other extended family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.