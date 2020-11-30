Roseland, Nebraska, resident Sandra L. Shaw, 74, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Graveside Committal Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at Roseland Cemetery at Roseland with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. There will be no visitation or viewing. Book signing will be Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Home. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
