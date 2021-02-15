Superior, Nebraska resident Sandra Sue Bothwell, 81, passed away February 7, 2021 in Superior. Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be made to Brodstone Memorial Hospital Foundation c/o Health Care Scholarship. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.
