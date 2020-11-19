Saroberta (Sara) Julia Zimmerman (Hallock), age 97, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully on November 2nd, 2020, at Golden Peaks Hospice in Fort Collins Colorado.
Sara is preceded in death by her mother, Abbie Mabel Hallock; her husband of 78 years, C. Neale Zimmerman; two sisters, Ramelia Skillstead and Helen Botsford. She is survived by her children Gary Zimmerman (Jo Ann) and Susan Fowler (Richard); her three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Tasillo (Mike), Jennifer Barron (Keith) and Joseph Zimmerman (Christie). A family graveside burial at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege is planned for the Spring.
